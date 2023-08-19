Private plane crashes in Malaysia

On 17 August, a small private jet crashed into a motorbike and a car while attempting to land at an airport in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, leaving at least 10 people dead.

All eight people on board (six passengers, two crew) were killed as well as two people on the ground.

The aircraft was a light private plane, heading from northern Langkawi island to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport. But just before it was due to land, the plane lost contact with the air traffic tower and wasn’t able to deliver an emergency call, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told reporters.

Among the dead was Johari Harun, a senior politician in the government of the central state of Pahang.

The Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sent his condolences to the families of the dead on X, previously known as Twitter.

Source: Al Jazeera