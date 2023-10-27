Denmark / International relations / Philippines

Denmark and Philippines look forward to maritime defense cooperation and more

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Denmark and the Philippines recently held a discussion on marine defense while the tension in the South China Sea (SCS) is ongoing, threatening the Philippines.

The discussion was between Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin and the Philippin’s Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr.

Ambassador Mellbin said the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal where Chinese vessels collided with a Philippine boat and Coast Guard ship was “putting the lives of Filipino sailors at risk” and “undermines regional security.”

According to The Manila Times, he highlighted that the defense cooperation with the Philippines is among the other priorities.

Furthermore, the two officials discussed cyber defense and information technology cooperation between Denmark and the Philippines as well.

Source: The Manila Times

Related posts:

Ambassador Gröndahl paid a courtesy call to Gen. Prayuth at the Government House Danish embassy and Aviation Group discussed cooperation opportunity with ACV Formal charge to Denmark spy chief over state secrets leak Denmark, Norway, and Germany to deliver artillery weapons to Ukraine in 2023

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *