Denmark and Philippines look forward to maritime defense cooperation and more

Denmark and the Philippines recently held a discussion on marine defense while the tension in the South China Sea (SCS) is ongoing, threatening the Philippines.

The discussion was between Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin and the Philippin’s Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr.

Ambassador Mellbin said the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal where Chinese vessels collided with a Philippine boat and Coast Guard ship was “putting the lives of Filipino sailors at risk” and “undermines regional security.”

According to The Manila Times, he highlighted that the defense cooperation with the Philippines is among the other priorities.

Furthermore, the two officials discussed cyber defense and information technology cooperation between Denmark and the Philippines as well.

Source: The Manila Times