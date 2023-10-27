European films to be screened in Bangkok, Thailand in “European Union Film Festival 2023”

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Thailand together with the Embassies and Cultural Institutes of the EU Member States and Ukraine will hold “The European Union Film Festival 2023: Bridging Cultures” from 14-30 November 2023.

The event will showcase eighteen selected films from seventeen European countries at House Samyan, Alliance Française Bangkok, and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangkok, Thailand.

All films will be screened in their original languages with English and/or Thai subtitles. Please check specific films for available subtitles and note that the admission to all screenings is free of charge.

For anyone interested in the event, please explore the film program and its schedule here.

