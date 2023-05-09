Denmark / General news / Sweden

Denmark and Sweden sign solidarity agreement on gas supply

by Miabell Mallikka

Denmark and Sweden have signed an agreement on mutual support in case of gas shortages. This is according to the energy authorities of the two countries.

“The agreement we have signed today reflects the great work and cooperation that has taken place in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the director of the Danish Energy Authority, Kristoffer Bottzauw, said in a statement on Monday, May 8.

“No country in the EU or the Nordic region can solve the energy supply crisis alone,” Bottzauw added.

In the case of gas shortages or disruptions, Denmark will help secure supply to Swedish customers protected by the agreement. This includes about 30,000 households, hospitals and emergency services.

The majority of the natural gas used in Sweden is supplied through a pipeline from Denmark.

Source: nasdaq.com

