Wonderfruit returns for 2023

Wonderfruit has unveiled its dates for 2023. This years festival will be held on 14-18 December 2023.

One of the biggest music and arts festivals in Southeast Asia has just announced its return. The festival will take place in “The Fields” at Siam Country Club, outside Pattaya in Thailand. The location is infamous for the annual festival.

Wonderfruit is an annual four-day festival that celebrates art, culture, sustainability, and music. Throughout the four days, the festival runs nonstop without a closing time, and visitors can enjoy the live music acts, workshops, talks, art installations, and dining pop-ups.

This year, Wonderfruit will be holding only one 72-hour public sale. The date for the public sale hasn’t been announced yet. To secure your ticket, you may want to sign up for the festival newsletter.

Source: lifestyleasia.com