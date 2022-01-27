Meet the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore’s Regional Energy Counselor for Asia

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore introduced their Regional Energy Counselor for Asia, Assar Qureshi, who joined the Embassy in Singapore in December 2021.

The Embassy shares that in this strategic coordination role, Assar Qureshi works closely with the trade sections at Danish representations across Asia and the energy sector specialists at the embassies in Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. This involves developing a closer relationship between our government-to-government programs, our export promotion functions, and financial instruments designed to support energy projects.

Assar Qureshi has been a trade diplomat with the Danish Foreign Service for over 7 years, including as Cleantech Team Leader at the Danish national investment promotion agency, Invest in Denmark.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Assar Qureshi was the lead climate finance advisor for the Danish Energy Agency. In his early career, he worked in the financial sector in New York and London including as Vice President at an investment bank focusing on energy projects.

Together with good colleagues, Assar Qureshi is looking forward to supporting the green transition and implementing Danish energy solutions across Asia, the Embassy says.