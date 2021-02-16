Denmark and The Philippines to vaccine athletes prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games

Athletes and coaches from Denmark and the Philippines will be vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The two countries are together with India and Lithuania the latest countries to state their vaccination plans following the lead set by Israel, Serbia, and Hungary, before the Olympic Games are set to start in July 2021.

In January the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced inoculation would not be mandatory to attend, but Athletes who test positive for COVID-19 at the Olympics will be removed from the Games.

According to Danish officials, Denmark is aiming for a total inoculation by 1 July, which would see the approximately 200 Olympic officials, staff and 150 athletes vaccinated well ahead of the July 23rd start date.

Business tycoon Enrique Razon will be providing Filipino Olympians their vaccine. During a meeting last week, the Spanish-Filipino billionaire announced his support to the Philippines Olympic Committee, a gesture praised by President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. During an interview with ESPN Tolentino said that he is sure that the generosity of Mr. Razon, especially in these difficult times, would further spur Filipino athletes to focus on the Olympics without fear of getting infected.

