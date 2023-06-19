Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Denmark and Vietnam hold job fair to enhance opportunities for students in green industry

Photo of students joining the job fair by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

Denmark and Vietnam in collaboration with the American Polytechnic College (APC) recently held a job fair aiming to enhance more opportunities for students in the green creative industry.

The event was part of the long-term sector collaboration between the two countries to implement Vietnam’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnams Facebook page.

Additionally, the project was considered to have contributed to the sustainable development of Vietnam’s TVET system.

This strategic program has been exercised for seven years and successfully has improved education quality, student recruitment, and the approval rate of TVET graduates by enterprises.

