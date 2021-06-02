Denmark-China Green Summit Launch

The Royal Danish Consulate General in Shanghai, together with BloxHub and other leading Danish organizations within green and sustainable solutions, invites you to their Green Summit Launch event. The event will focus on sustainable urban development, buildings, and construction materials, and it will take place on 7 June from 15:00 to 17:35.

At the event, you can enjoy speakers from both Denmark and China, and get insights into opportunities and challenges relating to the green transition from both Danish and Chinese perspectives. In addition, you will get an understanding of where collaborative potentials lie ahead from a Sino-Danish context.

The event will be live-streamed online greenshanghai.com.cn.