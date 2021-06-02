DCCC introduces new member Hydratech Industries

In a recent newsletter, the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) introduced their newest member, Hydratech Industries.

The Denmark-based company is a leading global supplier of hydraulic cylinders and accumulators as well as hydraulic components and parts for wind turbines.

About Hydratech Industries, DCCC writes:

As experts in hydraulics and cooling systems, Hydratech Industries Wind Power supplies the wind turbine industry with reliable components for pitch hydraulics, hydraulic braking, and cooling solutions, rotor locks, and hatch opening systems.

With their cutting-edge products and flexible design approach means they can integrate our components into the most advanced wind turbines – and they have powerful tools that use mathematical modeling and simulation to bring them close to a final design before they build a prototype.