Denmark concerned about climate change activist’s jailing in Vietnam

Denmark has voiced its concern about yet another climate change activist who was jailed for tax evasion in Vietnam on 17 June 2022.

News reports said that “a Vietnamese court sentenced the prize-winning environmentalist Nguy Thi Khanh to two years in prison, after finding her guilty of tax evasion.”

Denmark shares the concern over the sentencing of GreenIDVietnam founder/director and 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize recipient Nguy Thi Khanh to two years’ imprisonment. Civil society actors are crucial partners in combating climate change and protecting the environment.

The Danish Facebook page said that “the 46-year-old Nguy Thi Khanh had been recognized internationally for her efforts to push Vietnam’s government to wean itself off coal-powered electricity generation and embrace green technologies, is just the latest environmentalist to be arrested for breaching the country’s tax laws.”

And a report in The Diplomat told of other activists being arrested on the same charges: “In late January, the Hanoi People’s Court sentenced Dang Dinh Bach, director of the non-government Law and Policy of Sustainable Development Research Center, to five years prison. This took place three weeks after it sentenced the activist Bach Hung Duong and journalist Mai Phan Loi, leader of the Center for Media in Educating Community, to similar prison terms for tax fraud. All had spoken out against the Vietnamese government’s coal policies.”

Sources: Embassy of Denmark and The Diplomat