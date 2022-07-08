We Cycle week in Vietnam with Danish embassy

Early in June the Danish embassy and Vietnam enjoyed celebrating ‘We Cycle Week 2022’ together, where hundreds of people gathered in Hue City, Vietnam, to accompany the Danish Embassy, HueIDS Institute of Inheritance and Development (HueIDS) and Ashui.com in the literature promotion campaign by cycling in central cities in Vietnam.

The report on the embassy’s Facebook page said that Ta Cycle Week was first launched by Ashui.com in Vietnam in 2019 and that activities included groups cycling around Hue City, a photo exhibition “Copenhagen – City worth living – City of bicycle” and then ended with a workshop titled “Cycling – Story of green route” with participation of local and international speakers from Copenhagen, Tokyo, Hanoi, and Hue.

Said the report: “The campaign is part of a long-term framework of co-operation between the Embassy of Denmark and Vietnam, supporting Vietnam in the green transition and efforts to reach zero net emissions by 2050 as pledged of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the COP26 conference (Glasgow).

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam