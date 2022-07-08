EV manufacturer Nio streaks ahead in Norway

Nio is hailed as China’s Tesla. With its first steps into the European market being Norway, it sped ahead in the EV market and garnered 500 total deliveries in Norway by May.

According to the CNEV Post, “Nio sold 82 units in Norway in April, while its local counterpart XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV, HKG: 9868) sold 141 and BYD (OTCMKTS: BYDDY, HKG: 1211) sold 117, according to the data.

NIO just saw a major milestone in China, delivering its 200,000th production vehicle since its inception on Sunday.

This latest development means that NIO had already delivered 2,088 vehicles in China in by the first half of May, taking into account cumulative deliveries of 197,912 units as of by 30 April.”

They also said that it was “worth noting that Norway is not a very big market, especially compared to China.”

In April, car-maker Volvo was No. 1 in Norway in terms of car sales, but only by 721 units, and BMW came in second with 660 units, according to data monitored by EU-EVs.

Sources: CNEV Post and Forbes