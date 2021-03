The Embassy of Denmark in Kuala Lumpur released a note saying that Consular services and Passport services will be extended until 31st March 2021. For more information, please read here.

Furthermore, in the light of the closure of the Embassy, some of the furniture will be for sale via the Carousell app. Please feel free to view the items here:

You need to have the Carousell app on your mobile device before accessing the link