Denmark joins discussion on energy efficiency in Philippines

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The second Energy Transition Council (ETC National Dialogue) was recently organized by the Department of Energy Philippines and the British Embassy Manila to discuss energy efficiency and energy transition.

Also attending the event was the Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin.

He shared his views on how the Philippines has the potential to implement for the better in the energy transition.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, the embassy is to co-lead next year’s dialogue “to identify and implement targeted measures on energy efficiency.”

Source: https://web.facebook.com/DenmarkinthePhilippines/posts/pfbid0cSpmz8phuPHvE87utrTmsoS58UEJfFi1QNU1gYBTjMAYTZ88CnT1jxvMfwnNTH1tl

