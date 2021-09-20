The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei is looking for a commercial and office assistant

The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei is seeking to recruit a Danish- and English-speaking commercial and office assistant.

The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei supports Danish citizens living in Taiwan, Danish companies doing business there as well as Taiwanese companies wishing to invest in Denmark.

The office is part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

You will be working in a small office with eight employees. The main task will be to support the commercial team, but you will be supporting and expected to contribute to handling tasks in all teams.

The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei can offer an exciting, inter-cultural, and dynamic work environment with a wide range of diverse tasks, and great opportunities to gain personal and professional experience in an international setting.

Deadline for application: 26th September 2021.

Find more information here