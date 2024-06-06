Denmark, Norway and Indonesia congratulate Modi on victory in India

Several countries has congratulated the newly re-elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. This is his third victory in the Indian Government . Among these countries are Norway, Denmark, and Indonesia.

Many leaders have expressed their congratulations on the social network ‘X’. This is also the case for the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store:

“Congratulations to India on completing the world’s largest democratic election! I also congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on winning a third term. We look forward to cooperating for even deeper and stronger ties between India and Norway”.

The Indonesian Prime Minister also congratulated the winner on X:

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi for the successful completionresult of the 2024 Indian General Election. Look forward to the enhanced Indonesia-India comprehensive strategic partnership for the mutual prosperity of our two countries and the region,” Joko Widodo stated.

Besides Norway, Indonesia, and Denmark, there have been offical congratiolations from Serbia and France.

The election in India was completed this Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

Source: Big News Network