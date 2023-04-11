Business in Asia / Denmark / Energy / Philippines

Denmark offers nuclear reactor expertise to the Philippines

Denmark is looking to deploy its SMR technology in the Philippines, to help jump-start the country’s nuclear power sector.

SMRs can produce up to 300 megawatts (MW) per unit. It is considered a greener and cheaper alternative to coal or diesel-fired power plants.

Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, found a “good match” between the power needs of the Philippines and the Danish SMR technology. Especially since Denmark’s nuclear power solution is sea-based rather than land-based.

“The big difference between the Danish SMR technology and those we see in other countries is that our solution is sea-based,” Mellbin told reporters recently.

Mellbin also emphasized that land-based SMRs typically involves a longer licensing and permitting processes. He then referred to Denmark’s existing sea-based SMR project with South Korea.

