New board members in Dancham

Dancham Thailand members elected on Thursday 23 March 2023 a new Chamber board for the next year. New people on the board are Martin Bundtofte Kyhn, Blue Water Shipping, and Christian Kruger, Pandora. Remaining on the board are Horst Wiezorrek, Michael Andersen, Hans Jorgen Nielsen.

Nicolas Guilbert, Penrurk Phetmani, and current president Torben Zoffmann Wendelboe left the board. The new president will be elected by the board itself at one of its first board meetings.

The meeting was attended by eleven members. The discussion dealt first with some bookkeeping questions to the financial report where an item called “unearned income” appeared under liabilities, secondly with the question if the legal requirement for the board should be lowered from minimum 7 to minimum 5 members. Eventually the matter was put to a vote and the proposed change to minimum 5 board members was adopted.

After the annual general meeting, which took place at Stable Lodge in Sukhumvit Soi 8, the members enjoyed a plate of three delicious open sandwiches.