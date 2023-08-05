Denmark / General news / Sweden

Denmark tightens border security due to rising controversy of Koran burning

A woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest against a man who tore up and burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, June 30. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani.

Denmark has temporarily tightened border security efforts due to the rising protests caused by the Koran burnings, said the Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard on Friday, 4 August 2023.

According to Hummelgaard, “Authorities have assessed that for a limited time period it is necessary to intensify police efforts at Denmark’s borders for security reasons,” which will be in effect until the 10th of August.

Sweden has similarly adjusted its security measure on Thursday.

Both countries previously vowed to explore legal policies of preventing the protests involving burning the Koran.

Nevertheless, they have upheld their laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

