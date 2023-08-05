Denmark tightens border security due to rising controversy of Koran burning

Denmark has temporarily tightened border security efforts due to the rising protests caused by the Koran burnings, said the Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard on Friday, 4 August 2023.

According to Hummelgaard, “Authorities have assessed that for a limited time period it is necessary to intensify police efforts at Denmark’s borders for security reasons,” which will be in effect until the 10th of August.

Sweden has similarly adjusted its security measure on Thursday.

Both countries previously vowed to explore legal policies of preventing the protests involving burning the Koran.

Nevertheless, they have upheld their laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2623702/denmark-on-heightened-alert-after-koran-burnings