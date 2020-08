The EU ambassador H.E.Giorgio Aliberti, together with Mr Dinh Toan Thang, Director General of Europe Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs kicked off a dialogue on Sustainable Maritime Development,on 19 August 2020.

Attended to the events were experts from Vietnam and EU, including policy makers, scientists and practitioners. The purpose was to share perspectives, policies and practices from both regions. The event was organized in cooperation with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.