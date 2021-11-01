Director Bo Mønsted welcomes the Danish brand UMAGE to Taiwan

Director Bo Mønsted has welcomed the Danish brand UMAGE to Taiwan. Established in 2008, UMAGE is a manufacturer of lighting and furniture solutions with a focus on Scandinavian design that combines aesthetics, simplicity, and functionality with craftsmanship and sustainability.

UMAGE means “effort” in Danish and the brand adheres to this spirit and follows the unique Danish design aesthetics to develop affordable products, high-quality materials, and truly environmentally friendly, and circulated internationally.

In the product packaging, a stylish and unique flat box is designed to optimize global logistics, and intimately deliver UMAGE’s easier-to-use and affordable products to consumers around the world. In this process, UMAGE has minimized the planet’s carbon footprint and maximized our ethical commitment to environmental responsibility.

UMAGE products are available at Fashion Lightning Group in Taipei, Taiwan.