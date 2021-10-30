DASN is connecting Danish SME to the Malaysian Market

The Malaysian Danish Business Council is a partner in the new Danish export initiative Danish-Asian SME Network – DSAN – to help connect SME companies in Denmark to experienced professional Danes in Malaysia for them to exchange valuable insights and experiences.

Danish-Asian SME Network aims to strengthen the success of Danish SMEs and businesspersons in Southeast Asian markets by building bridges between the region and Denmark.

Danish companies and businesspersons access to and success in Southeast Asian markets will be realized by building and connecting a network of Danish professionals and companies in Asia that can assist export-mature Danish SMEs who want to explore business opportunities in the region

The network is established in a collaboration between Asia House, the Danish Export Association, and Andersen Consult, and is currently financed by the Danish Industry Foundation, making participation and membership in the network free of charge.

The project will identify, map, and collaborate with Danes, the Danish chambers of commerce, embassies, and representations in Asia, as well as Danish companies based in the region, who can offer help to Danish companies looking to explore the markets or optimize their existing business in the region. The network will launch several knowledge-sharing and business-promoting activities that will improve the companies’ insight and best mobilize the network in relation to the goals of Danish SMEs and businesspersons.

The focus countries for the project are Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The target group for the network is Danish business people and companies in or with experience from Asia, as well as export-ready small and medium-sized companies based in Denmark.

Participation in the network provide a unique opportunity to assist Danish companies who want to explore new markets in the region. Naturally, as a company or businessperson based in Southeast Asia, you will have the opportunity to expand your professional network as a result. In addition to the obvious benefits of being in a network with like-minded people with a focus on Asia, participating in the network can open doors to new partners, business opportunities, and work for you and your company.

The Malaysia Danish Business Council encourages members with an interest in knowledge sharing to become DSAN members (free of charge) and join the value-creating community as a free and meaningful supplement to the Danish Malaysian business community.

Find more information here