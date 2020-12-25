Innovation Norway shares Norway marine aquaculture experience with Vietnam

Commercial Counsellor, Director of Innovation Norway, Arne-Kjetil Lian shared some insights with Lao Dong as Vietnam is planning to develop the country’s marine aquaculture on an industrial scale.

From experience and lessons learned from the development of Norway’s marine aquaculture, Arne-Kjetil Lian said that Vietnam needs to step by step shift to industrial marine farming with the participation of large-scale enterprises using modern technology, in which focus on a few key objects suitable for export at a cost high price. That is necessary, towards sustainable development, to create a breakthrough for the marine or marine aquaculture industry.

Arne-Kjetil Lian said that nature has been very favorable for both Vietnam and Norway because of their long coastline with waters full of fish and the two countries have a tradition of fishing as well as farming. He is responsible for bridging Vietnamese and Norwegian businesses and said that marine farming is one of the three areas he has promoted since his appointment in August 2019.

