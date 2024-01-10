Sweden prepares for possible confrontation with Russia while facing increased terrorism threat

In a warning to its citizens, Swedish officials have urged the nation to prepare for a potential conflict with Russia. Speaking at the Folk och Forsvar National Conference, Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom, emphasized Sweden’s imminent NATO membership as a significant shift in security policy, acknowledging the persistent threat posed by Russia. Defense Minister Pal Jonson echoed the sentiment, cautioning that “war can also come to us.”

Nato membership still uncertain

Last year, Sweden abandoned its longstanding policy of non-alignment to join NATO. A move attributed to Russia’s actions in neighboring Ukraine. The shift aligns with Finland’s decision to join NATO in April 2023. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson revealed plans to deploy 800 Swedish soldiers to Latvia, reinforcing Canada-led troops as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states.

Russia, viewing NATO expansion as a threat, has voiced concerns about the accession of Finland and Sweden. Moscow states that the ongoing conflict is fueled by NATO’s proximity to its western borders and the possibility of Ukraine’s future membership. Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, warned that Finland and Sweden’s inclusion would negatively impact Europe.

The aftermath of last years Quran burnings

Simultaneously, Sweden faces a heightened terrorist threat. The Swedish Security Service indicates a persistent level 4 on a 5-point scale. Identified as a high-priority target, the country is deemed hostile toward Islam, leading to increased risks of terrorism linked to violent Islamic ideologies. This perception intensified following the desecration of the Quran in August 2023, prompting a threat alert. Anti-Swedish sentiment is suspected to have played a role in an attack in Brussels, resulting in the death of two Swedes.

As Sweden remains on high alert, the government emphasizes the need for vigilance in light of both geopolitical tensions and the elevated terrorism threat, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

