Norway fines Facebook owner over privacy breaches

Facebook owner Meta Platforms will be fined 1 million crowns ($98,500) per day over privacy breaches from August 14, Norway’s data protection authority told Reuters on Monday, August 7.

The regulator (Datatilsynet) said on July 17 that the company would be fined if it did not address privacy breaches identified by Datatilsynet.

Datatilsynet said that Meta cannot harvest user data in Norway and use it to target advertisement. Meta had until August 4 to prove to the regulator that it had addressed the issue.

“As of next Monday, a daily fine of 1 million crown will start to apply,” Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet’s international section told Reuters.

The fine will run until November 3. Datatilsynet can make it permanent by referring its decision to the European Data Protection Board.

Meta Platforms is now asking a court in Norway to stop the fine imposed by the Nordic country’s data regulator. The company is asking for a temporary injunction against the order, according to a court filing. The petition will be presented on August 22 during a two-day hearing.

“They say that the court should put a pause on our order, pending a full trial,” Tobias Judin said.

“Datatilsynet will argue that there is no basis for an injunction,” he then added.

Source: Reuters