Eight Best (And Challenging) Treks In Asia

Looking for some of the best treks in the world? Then look no further than Asia!

From the adventurous trails in the deserts, to the breathtaking jungles, to the encounters of endangered wildlife, there are so many treks to choose from in Asia. However, in today’s article, we’ll look at 8 of the best treks to check out in the country – ones that are adventurous and noteworthy.

1. Mount Rinjani, Indonesia

“The island of Lombok is home to Mount Rinjani, also known to locals as the volcano of Gunang Rinjani,” says Mariam Titheradge, a travel writer at Paper Fellows and State of writing.

“Since its last eruption in 2010, the volcano has been seen as active. However, visitors worldwide continue to be drawn to this island to observe the beautiful flora and fauna that grows along the south-east Asian border, in this 2- to 3-day trek.”



2. Chi Pat, Cambodia

Located in the Cardamom Mountains, Chi Pat was once the last stronghold of the oppressive Khmer Rouge regime after soldiers had surprise-attacked the local community for years after the war ended. As a result, the community turned to illegal logging and poaching (of elephants, big cats, gibbons, and pangolin) to survive.

However, the Wildlife Alliance of 2007 assisted the community in supporting themselves on ecotourism, rather than logging and poaching. Since this initiative, Chi Phat has transformed into an outdoor adventure paradise with 6-hour treks.

3. Tiger’s Nest Monastery, Bhutan

Bhutan is home to the “Tiger’s Nest,” or Taktsang – an iconic and sacred monastery, which sits on a 3,100m cliff edge. Originating from 747 AD, there’s a legend about the Buddhist master Guru Padmasambhava who had arrived on a flying tiger at the cliff face to get rid of the demons there.

Only a two-hour trek, visitors can reach the Buddhist temple, while taking in the breathtaking views of the lush greenery, as well as the building itself – making it the central staple of the area. Just keep in mind: as part of the Buddhist religion, visitors must leave electronics and shoes at the monastery’s entrance as a sign of respect.

4. Annapurna Circuit, Nepal

The Annapurna Circuit is carved 230km through the sacred Himalayan mountain range, making it a classic trek that presents the beauty of Nepal’s remote landscapes. During this 14-day trek, you’ll take in picturesque sceneries of:

Humid jungles White-washed snow plains Concrete steps that challenge you to press on Sunrises over the Dhaulagiri mountainside (said to be the world’s seventh highest peak)Snowman Trek, Bhutan



5. Snowman Trek, Bhutan

Now, back to Bhutan!

If the Tiger’s Nest Monastery trek wasn’t long enough of a trek, then check out the Snowman Trek! Considered “the most difficult trek in the world,” the Snowman Trek takes over 27 days to complete, thus requiring high levels of stamina. (That’s right! A lot of walking!)

6. Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia

Mount Kinabalu is a UNESCO world heritage site that sports a daunting peak, which had made the 2015 headlines when an earthquake struck and wreaked havoc. However, with this sudden occurrence came the creation of the mountain, much like similar occurrences from over millions of years ago. The trek lasts for 2 days and 1 night (on average), as you’ll have to make an adventurous climb to the top with torch in hand.

Be aware this was the mountain where local authorities made a major issue out of some tourists posing naked on the top. If you don’t want to support these narrowminded authorities, better stay away.

7. Tiger Leaping Gorge, China

“Tiger Leaping Gorge is well known for its distinctive bend in the iconic Yangtze River,” says Oliver Cattanach, a lifestyle blogger at Oxessays and Essay writer. .

“With plenty of off-the-beaten-track moments, and its 3,790m cliff drop, tourists will be amazed. The gorge itself got its name when a tiger leapt out of reach when it was being chased by a local hunter. Today, a life-size statue of a tiger marks the spot, posing as if growling back at onlookers.”

8. Mount Fansipan, Vietnam

Finally, set your sights on Vietnam, which is the home of Mount Fansipan. Located in the northwestern part of Vietnam, this trek will last around 2 days, as you adventure through the 3,100m summit. From the flat forest paths to the easy-rolling hills, this trek will soon reward you with a 360-degree view of Vietnam.

Conclusion

Now, these are just 8 of the best treks in Asia, the country is still worth checking out, if you’re looking for adventurous, or some kind of escape from the dull and repetitive. If you want to go on challenging treks, then look no further than Asia!

