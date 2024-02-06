Electroflux regional HQ in Singapore announces shutdown

The Swedish company Electrolux, mostly known for creating Swedish home appliances, will shut down their regional headquarters in Singapore in May 2024.

It has been stated by sources that this primarily will affect the regional employees, who will be laid off. Although a handful has been offered relocation packages according to the media The Star.

Electrolux’s director of communication for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Apac and MEA) transformation, Samar Refai, commented to The Star:

“The imminent closure of Electrolux’s regional office in Singapore ultimately means that we will need to part ways with some of our regional employees. Those who are impacted are offered the maximum level of support, during the upcoming transition period, and are treated with utmost respect,” said Refai, without adding more detail

Electrolux says that the shutdown has been known internally in the company since 23 December 2023. They also add that the Apac and MEA commercial leadership will relocate to Bangkok.

Source: www.thestar.com