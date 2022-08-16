Community news / Norway / Thailand

Farewell message from Norwegian Ambassador in Bangkok

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Norwegian Ambassador, Ms. Kjersti Rødsmoen wrote her farewell message after completing her four years as ambassador at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok.

“My four years as ambassador at the embassy in Bangkok have come to an end. I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to work here and get to know such wonderful countries and people…Among the results I will remember best from my four years here, is that we managed to launch formal free trade negotiations between Thailand and EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein) and that seafood exports from Norway constantly reached new heights…” writes Ambassador Kjersti.

Lastly, she informed that her successor in Bangkok will be Astrid Emilie Helle.

Please visit the embassy’s Facebook page to read the full version of the farewell message.

