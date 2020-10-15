EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) event was a success

On 6 October 2020, the Dialogue between the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department and the Business Community Partners with theme: “Collaboratively Implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)

Joining this event, EuroCham Vietnam welcomed Mr. Le Thanh Liem – Vice President at the HCMC’s People Committee, Mr. Dinh Ngoc Thang – Director of HCMC Department of Customs, Mr. Nicolas Audier – EuroCham Chairman, Mr. Jonathan Hanh Nguyen – Imex Pan Pacific Group Chairman, and many more.

Implementing the Official Dispatch No. 1259/TTg-KTTH dated 17 September, 2020 of the Prime Minister on solving difficulties, promoting business, consumption and promoting disbursement of public investment capital; in order to create the most favourable conditions for businesses, Customs relevant agencies in implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, EuroCham and the Department of Customs of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC DOC) and CustomsNews co-organised a dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City to discuss:

· Session I – The overall introduction to the EU Vietnam Free Trade Agreement

· Session II – Panel Discussion between Ho Chi Minh City leaders, the Department of Customs of Ho Chi Minh City and European businesses to co-implement the EVFTA

Language: Vietnamese – English (cabin translation)



The two issues that businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are most wondering after the free trade agreement of Vietnam – EU (EVFTA) are effective as the way to refund taxes and declare the origin of goods to get preferential. Please read here for more information.



