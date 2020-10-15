Ambassador Måwe joined the Bicycle journey of Friendship for the 2020 Green Hanoi

On 4 October 2020, two important things coincided – “the Day of the cinnamon bun” and the “Bicycle journey of Friendship for the 2020 Green Hanoi”

Ambassador H.E. Ann Måwe expressed in activity journal that she was pleased to join our Swedish Embassy team, colleagues from many other embassies and international organizations, Miss Vietnam Ngoc Han and many others to be part of this cycle journey of frienship for 2020 Green Hanoi, which was well-organized by the Hanoi union of Friendship organizations.



As you can tell from the pictures we had no problem keeping track of each other with the Swedish flag helmets. They were developed to hand out to school children in a campaign to raise awareness about road safety.Today the Swedish embassy, by wearing those helmets, wanted to remind friends of the importance of wearing helmets and road safety.

After the ride we took the opportunity to celebrate the day of the cinnamon bun! We did so with a relaxing Swedish fika in beautiful Dien Hong Parc.

Happy cinnamon bun day!