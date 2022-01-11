Johan Castberg production vessel leaves Sembcorp Marine yard in Singapore

Last week, Norwegian energy company Equinor’s Johan Castberg production vessel left Sembcorp Marine yard in Singapore and is scheduled to set sail for Norway next month, Energy Voice writes.

In a video shared by Equinor, the 313 meters long and 55 meters wide huge vessel is seen leaving the dock. Boskalis’ Boka Vanguard heavy-lift vessel will be used to transport the hull on the 12,500 nautical mile-long journey to Norway.

The production vessel will be used at the Johan Castberg field development project which is located in the Barents sea, about 240 km north-west of Hammerfest, offshore Norway. The first oil from the project is expected this year, while production from the field is expected to be 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.