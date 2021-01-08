EuroCham Vietnam invites to the first business briefing of the year on 8 January

The European Chamber of Commerce invites to the first event of the year – Vietnam Economic Outlook 2021 – with honoured speakers from the World Bank and BIDV | Hanoi Luncheon, 08 January 2021.

Vietnam’s economy has shown a remarkable resilience to external shocks in 2020. While the medium-term outlook is broadly favorable, the economy faces significant risks due to adverse impacts of COVID-19 outbreaks, further weakening of external demand, and incomplete structural reforms. However, as the export surplus remains, Vietnam is still among a few countries with positive GDP growth in 2020.

Join EuroCham at the very first Business Briefing of 2021 with our special guest speakers to gain an insight on:

1. What is economic prospect for Viet Nam in 2021? Will the 13th Party Assembly create a new momentum for economic growth in Vietnam?

2. What are expected key features of the financial and banking sector in 2021? With current low interest rates now, what’s are the objectives of the government behind this?

3. Is low interest rate a consequences of standstill and no actions by different economic players or an administrative measure by the invisible hands? How long will this low interest scenario last, till the end of COVID or just one year?

