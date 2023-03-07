150kg wartime bomb removed in Vietnam Mekong Delta

The military command in Tra Vinh Province located and removed a 150-kilogram Mark 8 bomb in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.

The bomb was discovered at a construction site in Truong Long Hoa Commune, Duyen Hai Town by local residents.

Even if it was buried deep in the soil a long time ago, it still had a detonator.

According to Tuoitre News, the bomb was later transported to the shooting range in Tieu Can District, awaiting detonation in accordance with regulations.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20230307/150kg-wartime-bomb-discovered-in-vietnams-mekong-delta/72007.html