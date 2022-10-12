Finland “Down a Degree” campaign for saving energy has started

Finland’s government energy-saving campaign, “Down a Degree”, has officially started earlier this Monday, 10 October 2022.

The campaign’s purposes are to encourage at least 95 percent of Finnish households to save energy and to lower the demand for electricity during peak times.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Finnish government aims to achieve a permanent reduction in energy consumption in Finland.

“More effort will be needed from all,” said Kati Laakso from Finnish sustainable energy company Motiva as the winter season is approaching the country.

Recently reported by Fingrid, Finland’s electricity consumption decreased by seven percent in September 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20221011/d28968d0d0fa433d9d99afd9cf8b9a66/c.html