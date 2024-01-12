Finland keeps its border to Russia closed for another month

The Finnish government has extended the closure of border checkpoints to Russia until February 11, 2024. Finland has stated the ongoing national security concerns and as the cause for keeping the border closed.

“National security remains a critical issue for Finland,” said Finnish Interior Minister, Mari Rantanen.

The decision, made at a State Council meeting, follows the temporary reopening of two eastern border checkpoints on December 14, which were promptly closed again after over 100 asylum seekers arrived from Russia.

The Finnish Prime Minister acknowledged the need for a permanent solution amid the challenges posed by the situation.

Source: Yahoo