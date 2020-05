The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland is funding experts for fixed-term UN tasks annually. In Myanmar, the following tasks can now be applied for:

– Associate Project Officer – Teacher Education, UNESCO

– Monitoring and Reporting Specialist, UN Women

Application period until 5 May 2020

For more information, please click here.

https://um.fi/avoin-tehtava/-/asset_publisher/wsH2ZlhuT2Pm/content/useita-avoimia-un-volunteer-asiantuntijateht-c3-a4vi-c3-a4/904868