Thai court orders urgent action against air pollution

by Miabell Mallikka

A Thai court has directed the government to urgently tackle severe air pollution affecting millions in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, giving a 90-day deadline for solutions. The court highlighted the previous government’s failure in addressing the issue.

“The accused have neglected their duties and acted too slowly,” the court stated.

The pollution, attributed to factors like forest fires and agricultural burning, has led to health problems and negatively impacted tourism, with reduced hotel bookings reported. Chiang Mai and Bangkok are frequent entries on the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Source: aftonbladet.se

