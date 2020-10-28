FinnCham HK introduced new member Edunation

On 26 October 2020 the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong introduced their new Start Up & Entrepreneur Member Edunation – Live and Study in Finland.

Edunation helps students from around the world to develop their skills through the pathway diploma program and to apply successfully to Edunation’s partner universities in Finland and in Europe.

Edunation offers applicants high-quality customer service throughout the fast application process, and students are accepted in 24 hours. Edunation supports students with their residence permit applications, jobs, and all the practicalities that come up when moving to a new country.

