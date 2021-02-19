Finnish Atria reports profit gain partly due to increased exports to China

According to a company statement, Atria Finland, which is the biggest among Atria Group’s four operations of meat producers, was the main source of profit in 2020. Atria Finland’s profit reached EUR 43.1 million mainly thanks to more pork export to China, expanded sales to the retail sector, and better productivity.

Juha Grohn, chief executive officer (CEO) of Atria, noted that in 2020, more than 20 million kilograms of pork were exported to China. That is 17 million kilograms more than when Atria first started to export pork to China in 2017. Atria was the first Finnish company to receive a permit to export pork to China.

Atria Group’s total profits in 2020 increased by 30 percent year-on-year to EUR 40.5 million with net sales totaled EUR 1,504 million, up from EUR 1,451.3 million from the year before 2019.

Juha Grohn stated that 2020 was a successful year for the company considering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the market and Atria’s daily operations. Atria expects its profits in 2021 to range between EUR 37 million and EUR 43 million while pork exports to China are expected to increase further in 2021.