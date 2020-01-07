Finnish man arrested for a hoax bomb threat call in Bangkok

A 63-year-old Finnish man was arrested after a hoax phone call warned there would be an “untoward incident” at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The arrest came after a security officer at Suvarnabhumi airport alerted police that a man had phoned a call centre and said there would be an incident at the airport.

Suvarnabhumi police checked phone records and found the mobile phone number which made the call was registered to Jyrk Uhanivrmo.

Pol Col Natthaphon Komintharachart, a superintendent of airport police, then led a team that arrested Mr Uhanivrmo at Don Mueang airport’s immigration counter for outbound passengers, according to Bangkokpost.

Mr. Jyrk Uhanivrmo was taken into custody on 3rd January 2020 when he was about to board AirAsia flight FD636 from Don Mueang airport to Da Nang airport in Vietnam. Police seized his mobile phone as evidence.

He was charged with giving false information and causing public panic, and held in police custody for legal action.