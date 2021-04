On 2 March 2021 the Finnish water resource management company UROS Oy won a IBRAA 2020 award.

The embassy of Finland said in an announcement

“It was a pleasure and a privilege for the Embassy to receive the International Business Review ASEAN award in the category of Innovative Technology for Smart Water Solutions on behalf of UROS Oy, an exceptional Finnish company committed to bringing about better use of water resources with their AI-powered solutions”