Finnish wooden house company to build cultural exchange centre China

A Finnish company Honkarakenne has signed the strategic cooperation agreement together with the Vice Mayor of the Dujiangyan Municipal People’s Government, Mr. Yuan, in China on 11th December 2019. The aim of the strategic cooperation agreement is to proceed with the building of the Cultural Exchange Centre together with Dujiangyan’s sister city Ähtäri.

Honkarakenne is working closely together with its local partner to promote the project and supporting the common interest of all parties in Dujiangyan city, north west of Chengdu.

Mr. Tuomas Saarelainen, General Manager of Honkarakenne Oyj Beijing Representative Office, said.

“This is an important occasion for us on the Chinese market, where we have been operating for several years. We are delighted to participate in a project which will represent the Finnish know-how in healthy and ecological living and will promote the well-being of visitors, who will eventually use the services of the Cultural Exchange Centre and Dujiangyan city”

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings made from Finnish solid wood. As of 2006, Honkarakenne employed about 400 people, most of them working in Finland where the company has four factories. Honkarakenne also has a worldwide distribution channel and several sales offices abroad.