Community news / Malaysia / Norway

Follow Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur’s daily Christmas Calender and win prices

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Check in at the Norwegian Embassy’s Facebook page where a new julekalender-door will be opened every day throughout December. Image: Spejder

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has launched its julekalender – Advent Calendar – counting down from 1 to 24 December by “opening a calendar door” each day.

An open calendar door will feature something relating to either Norway or the Norwegian Embassy and will include a Instagram-quiz every Monday. Daily winners are awarded a Norway-Malaysia pin and participants will automatically enter a draw for a crystal polar bear which are to be announced after 24 December.

You can submit one answer per question and the more committed you are to submitting answers, the higher your chance of winning the crystal polar bear price.

Follow the julekalender, and participate, throughout December here: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *