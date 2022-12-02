Follow Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur’s daily Christmas Calender and win prices

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has launched its julekalender – Advent Calendar – counting down from 1 to 24 December by “opening a calendar door” each day.

An open calendar door will feature something relating to either Norway or the Norwegian Embassy and will include a Instagram-quiz every Monday. Daily winners are awarded a Norway-Malaysia pin and participants will automatically enter a draw for a crystal polar bear which are to be announced after 24 December.

You can submit one answer per question and the more committed you are to submitting answers, the higher your chance of winning the crystal polar bear price.

Follow the julekalender, and participate, throughout December here: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/