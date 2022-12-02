Sweden and Vietnam celebrate the founding of the friendship paper factory

On November 25th, Vietnam Paper Corporation celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Bai Bang Paper Factory (1982 – 2022).

Attending the celebration, on the side of the guests were Ms. Ann Mawe – Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam, along with officials and employees of the Embassy, ​​experts, and advisors from Sweden; leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, Vietnam Paper Corporation, and local authorities.

Reviewing a past history, Acting General Director Le Cong Hoang said that on November 26, 1982, Bai Bang Paper Factory – the largest foreign aid project of the Swedish Government and people for the Vietnamese people was officially inaugurated and put into operation, opening a new era of Vietnam’s paper industry. This historic event is a testament to the results of the good friendship between the Government and the people of Vietnam and Sweden.

Over the past 40 years, with the help of the relevant Vietnamese authorities and the Swedish Government, Bai Bang Paper Factory has produced 2.7 million tons of writing and printing paper, making an important contribution to the development of Vietnam’s socio-economy and cultural life, becoming a famous brand both at home and abroad. Bai Bang Paper brand has been awarded many major awards in Vietnam and entered the top 100 titles in Vietnam.

On behalf of the leaders and employees of Vietnam Paper Corporation, Mr. Hoang Quoc Lam – Chairman of the Board of Directors expressed his deep gratitude for the valuable support of the Government and people of the Kingdom of Sweden during the past 40 years of Factory operation; wishes to continue to promote the tradition, preserve and invest in developing the brand name “Bai Bang Paper”.

For its part, the Swedish Embassy in Vietnam also said that Bai Bang is the largest Swedish development cooperation project ever and remains a clear symbol of the long and strong relationship between Sweden and Vietnam. From being one where Sweden supplies aid to Vietnam, it has instead become a more equal relation of mutual benefit, with a focus on trade and economic relations, and political dialogue.

Source: Thanh Tra Newspaper, Facebook of the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi.