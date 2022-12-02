Embassy of Finland in Singapore looked for answers to educational challenges

Embassy of Finland in Singapore reports to have gathered with educators and educational institutes on 28 November to discuss the generational and global challenges we face today and how education can contribute to answer some of these questions.

The Embassy attended presentations of Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of International Baccalaureate to Singapore, and Ye-Her Wu from National University of Singapore and thanked both for giving the Embassy something to think about and for answering educational questions.

A Q&A-session attempted to provide answers to if we, as educators, are measuring the wrong parameters, how to better understand the younger generations and if education can contribute to ensuring the well-being and mental health of these generations.

