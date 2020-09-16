Free help with Special Tourist Visa to Thailand – for naturists

Naturists or nudists who are dreaming to spend 2 -3 months in Thailand during the winter can ask for help from Naturist Association Thailand to apply for the new Special Tourist Visa and find an affordable quarantine stay for the first two weeks. Currently, some hotels offer affordable prices from 30.000 baht to 50.000 baht on quarantine deals that include meals three times per day.

None of these hotels offer naturist facilities but after the first two weeks here the members are free to go and stay at their favorite naturist resort or go on a round-trip between them.

Naturist Association Thailand, which was established in 2007 by Danish long time resident of Thailand, Gregers Moller, will not charge anything for this service but will offer it for free to members only.

The new visa type was presented and approved during the cabinet meeting of the Thai government on Tuesday 15 September 2020. When the details have been finalized, it will be announced when it will come into effect.

The duration of the stay is 3 months on a single visa and it can be renewed two times for an additional 3 months. The visa is ideal for naturists who wish to escape the approaching cold winter months in Europe, the US or China.

Thailand has successfully managed to keep the spread of Covid-19 at a lower level than any of the countries in Europe and America even during the rainy season. Thailand’s high season starts from November and lasts for at least five months.

The Thai naturist vacation market grew rapidly from 2011 to 2019 but the niche has suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown. Two of the previously eight naturist resorts have closed permanently but the six that are left are eager to pick up the business and one new resort for naturists is scheduled to open early 2021.

Naturists or nudists are encouraged to email info@thailandnaturist.com for more information.