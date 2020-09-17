The UN Women invites to nominate your company to WEPs Award



The First UN Women Asia and the Pacific UN announced on 16 September 2020 that the WEPs Awards Applications is now open. It is an opportunity for business leaders and companies to be recognized and make its efforts to advance gender equality visible amongst customers, employees and partners, as well as inspire others to take action.

Showcase your best practices for gender equality and make the efforts of your company visible for wider impact.

DEADLINE: 25 September 2020

