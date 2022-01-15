Geely and Waymo start collaboration on cars produced in Gothenburg

Chinese carmaker Geely’s premium electric car manufacturer Zeekr begins a partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo to integrate Waymo Driver into a version of the new mobility-focused, all-electric Zeekr vehicle, designed in Sweden specially for autonomous ride-hailing.

According to this press release, the car is being developed at Zeekr’s development center, CEVT (China Europe Vehicle Technology Center), in Gothenburg.

Exactly how many cars Waymo has ordered and when they are expected to roll on the streets is not stated. Waymo will contribute its technology for self-driving cars.