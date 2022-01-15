Roaming traffic reveals sharp increase in Swedes travel to Thailand over Christmas

In a new survey, based on Swedish mobile phone roaming traffic in 17 countries, the mobile operator 3 (Tre) reveals that Swedes travel to Thailand over Christmas and New Year increased over 2500 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to this press release, the survey shows that travel increased significantly to all seventeen countries surveyed during the last weeks of 2021 and at the beginning of 2022.

The Nordic Region together with Spain and Germany were amongst the Swedes’ favorite destinations but Thailand saw by far the biggest increase with 2572 percent.

Speaking on the matter, Press Officer at 3 Lovisa van der Schoot says, “We see that Swedes continue to travel abroad. For example, the number of Swedes in Thailand during the last weeks of 2021 was several thousand percent more than during the same period in 2020. It is clear that there is a pent-up need and that many Swedes have travel fever right now.

Increase in Swedes’ traveling week 1 2020-2022:

Swedes’ top 5 favorite destinations week 50-52 2021 & week 1 2022:

Denmark

Spain

Germany

Norway

Finland